Kimberly E. Ritrievi Sells 1,800 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.72. 307,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after purchasing an additional 441,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $36,885,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 488,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after acquiring an additional 161,018 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,989,000 after acquiring an additional 141,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $19,880,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

