Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.49. 2,254,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,058. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 25,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

