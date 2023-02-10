KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of KKR opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

