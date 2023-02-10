Kokoswap Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a market cap of $86.86 million and $2,108.49 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

