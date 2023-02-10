Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 857.9% in January

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 857.9% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 0.7 %

ADRNY stock traded up €0.21 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €29.49 ($31.71). The stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,474. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €24.80 ($26.67) and a twelve month high of €33.62 ($36.15).

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.71 ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.56 ($0.60) by €0.15 ($0.16). The firm had revenue of €22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.