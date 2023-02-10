Korea Investment CORP Acquires 42,898 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $271,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,819,000 after buying an additional 373,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,705,000 after buying an additional 320,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.75. 906,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $328.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.