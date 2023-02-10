Korea Investment CORP Buys 23,717 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 655,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $127,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $225,714,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

