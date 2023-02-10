Korea Investment CORP Buys 66,527 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,527 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.31% of Keysight Technologies worth $87,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,044 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $181.45. 296,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,775. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.29. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

