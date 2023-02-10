Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619,484 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $99,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,283,000 after buying an additional 245,841 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,926,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,624,000 after purchasing an additional 760,101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,769,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,507,000 after acquiring an additional 81,152 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

TD traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 398,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,309. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More

