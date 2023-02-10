Korea Investment CORP Has $282.67 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,869 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Chevron worth $282,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 57.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 357,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,431,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.90. 5,082,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,110,796. The company has a market cap of $332.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.38. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.