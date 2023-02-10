Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $239,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,021,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,943,745. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $257.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

