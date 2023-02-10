Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Up 4%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 719,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,564,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.53) to GBX 735 ($8.84) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 64.98% and a net margin of 19.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

