Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,611,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $515.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

