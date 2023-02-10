Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.56. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

