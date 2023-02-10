Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 10,176 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after buying an additional 125,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $375.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $514.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

