Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 546,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,637,000 after acquiring an additional 173,893 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ARE opened at $165.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.96.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.