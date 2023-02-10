KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($78.49) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR KWS opened at €63.50 ($68.28) on Thursday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($57.53) and a 12-month high of €76.90 ($82.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €63.82 and a 200 day moving average of €61.49.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

