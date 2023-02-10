Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Down 81.3% in January

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LCSHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 600 ($7.21) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 750 ($9.02) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.14) to GBX 770 ($9.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 589 ($7.08) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.29.

Shares of LCSHF stock remained flat at $8.05 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. Lancashire has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.05.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

