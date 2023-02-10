Lance Torgerson Sells 500,000 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Civeo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,064. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.58. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth approximately $24,767,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 221.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 3.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 532,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

