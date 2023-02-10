Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $143.00 at Citigroup

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $146.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEA. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $176.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,590. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 412.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after acquiring an additional 619,900 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after acquiring an additional 401,070 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,767,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1,201.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.