Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.41. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Resources Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

