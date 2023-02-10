Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Decreased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Linde were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 218,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,897,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Linde by 199.8% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Linde by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 138,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.91. 476,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,791. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The stock has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

