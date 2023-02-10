Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 199.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.13.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $331.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.61 and its 200-day moving average is $308.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

