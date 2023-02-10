Lithium Americas Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga forecasts that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
