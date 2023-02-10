Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 18,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,393. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. Loncor Gold has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

