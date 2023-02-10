Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Loncor Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 18,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,393. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. Loncor Gold has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.40.
Loncor Gold Company Profile
