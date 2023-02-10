LooksRare Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.49 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001208 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $122.84 million and approximately $25.49 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

