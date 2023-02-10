Loop Capital Downgrades Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

RCII has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $27.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 215,377 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,259 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

