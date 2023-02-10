Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.43 and last traded at C$11.43. Approximately 19,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.22.

Los Andes Copper Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$311.78 million and a PE ratio of -48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.74.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

