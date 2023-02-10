Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LPX opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

