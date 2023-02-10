LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYTS. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 671.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1,261.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

