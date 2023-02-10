Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 5.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.57. 3,454,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 20,225,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Lufax Stock Down 5.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Lufax had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after acquiring an additional 288,750 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lufax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 178,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Lufax by 18,231.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

