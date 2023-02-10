Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

LAZR opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Barclays PLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,734,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,804,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

