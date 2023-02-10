LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €890.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €890.00 ($956.99) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($946.24) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €815.00 ($876.34) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($795.70) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($969.89) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €880.00 ($946.24) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

MC stock opened at €809.20 ($870.11) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €745.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €688.75. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($280.16).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.