Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Cut to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.52.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 3.2 %

LYFT opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $45.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 1,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.