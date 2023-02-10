Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 38.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Wedbush cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lyft from $30.00 to $21.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lyft to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Lyft Stock Down 3.2 %

LYFT stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

