LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $90.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

LYB opened at $98.64 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

