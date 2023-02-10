Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. Macerich also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.85.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Performance

MAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.15. 1,594,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,763. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.11. Macerich has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.66%.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.