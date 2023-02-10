Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Up 3.2%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.91. 211,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,621,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

