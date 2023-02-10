Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,530,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,303,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,707,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after acquiring an additional 277,260 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,476,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

