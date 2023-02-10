Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average is $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $173.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $43,842,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $22,191,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,490 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 128,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

