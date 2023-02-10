Mask Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $239.21 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00016122 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $239.21 million and approximately $169.63 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00434806 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,276.12 or 0.28802314 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.00450062 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.