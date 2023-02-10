MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $11.73 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 4.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $244.59. 488,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,585. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

