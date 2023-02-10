MayTech Global Investments LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

MayTech Global Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,029 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 2.6% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in SEA by 42.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,854. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

