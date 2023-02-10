Mcashchain (MCASH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $51.96 Million

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Mcashchain has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mcashchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Mcashchain has a market cap of $51.96 million and approximately $4.17 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mcashchain

Mcashchain’s launch date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.08071737 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

