MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $112.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $162.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.