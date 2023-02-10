MCF Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

MO stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

