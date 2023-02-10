MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $213.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

