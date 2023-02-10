Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) PT Raised to C$4.00

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 48.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$2.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

