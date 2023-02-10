MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Update

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 235.8% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.00. MediWound has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Equities analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDWD. StockNews.com upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

