MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Shares Purchased by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,708 shares during the quarter. MedTech Acquisition comprises about 1.7% of Rpo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rpo LLC owned approximately 2.24% of MedTech Acquisition worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,646,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 1,265.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 577,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 535,109 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,506,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 436,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 347,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 401,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 297,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTAC remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

